Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released after 4 years

SRINAGAR – After four years of house confinement, Indian authorities freed a prominent Muslim cleric and permitted him to preside over Friday prayers in Srinagar, the capital of Indian occupied Kashmir.
As he addressed the crowd from the pulpit of Srinagar's iconic mosque, the 50-year-old Mirwaiz cried. When the pro-freedom leader gave his first Friday sermon as a free man after four years of house imprisonment, many of others also sobbed.
Mirwaiz has been leading demonstrations against Indian authority in the contentious area.
He was imprisoned in advance of India revoking Kashmir's special status in 2019 and ushering in political turbulence in the Himalayan region.
Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq, 50, is a Kashmiri separatist political leader of Kashmir. He is also an Islamic religious cleric of the Indian-occupied Kashmir Valley. In October 2014, Farooq was listed as one of The 500 Most Influential Muslims by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.