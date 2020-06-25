LUMIX G100 – Panasonic introduces the best mirrorless camera ever for vlogging & creative video content

DUBAI – Panasonic is proud to announce the launch of a new Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera, the LUMIX G100, designed and developed for creating versatile video content represented by Vlog (Video+Blog).

Although these types of video content are open to everyone, video quality is required to acquire maximum viewing. However, it is not always necessary to have a bulky video camera with more features and functions than you can manage. The new LUMIX G100 packs an assortment of attributes that is just right for vlogging into a remarkably compact and lightweight body. Combining assured photo quality as a camera and high sound quality, the LUMIX G100 dramatically enhances your video quality and experience with easy operation.

Stunningly Higher Video Quality Than Smartphones Can Ever Provide

The LUMIX G100 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840x2160 resolution at 30p / 25p(50Hz Area) 30p(60Hz Area) or 24p in MP4 and Full-HD at 60p / 50p(50Hz Area) 60p(60Hz Area).

*Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 10 minutes with [MP4] in [4K]

If you would like to record a walk-and-talk type of video for applications such as sightseeing, a powerful image stabilizer is indispensable to avoid shaky images that are uncomfortable to watch. The 5-Axis Hybrid I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX G100 provides effective shake suppression under wide-ranging situations such as recording while walking or riding on a moving vehicle for stable, easy-to-see video. *

*When using an interchangeable lens (H-FS12032) released before this camera, update the firmware of the lens to the latest version.

The new Video Selfie Mode easily captures the videographer and the background, both in crisp focus without needing adjustments of aperture depending on the lens each time.

Adopting a static-type touch control system, the 3.0-inch free-angle rear monitor with 1,840K-dot high resolution makes it easy to compose not only selfies but also shots from a high or low angle. Convenient shooting assist functions allow the Frame Maker to check the composition during recording in various popular aspect ratios such as 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 4:5, 5:4 and 9:16. The REC Frame Indicator displays an eye-catching red frame so that videographers can recognize whether the camera is recording or not at a glance.

High Sound Quality Supported by OZO Audio Technologies

For high-quality spatial audio recording, the LUMIX G100 integrates OZO Audio by Nokia for the first time in a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera.

*For a digital interchangeable lens system camera, as of June 25, 2020.

Engineered for universal playback and shareability across the world’s most popular social media platforms, the OZO Audio enables users to capture and edit the full richness of sonic life with vibrant accuracy and precision. It sets a new standard in innovative audio solutions for user-generated content. Three microphones record clear, vibrant sound with outstanding images – a dynamic landscape with realistic sound as if you were there, interviews with clear speech, easy, on-the-scene coverage by the videographer – by just selecting the most suitable mode. Combining Panasonic and Nokia OZO Audio technologies, it also provides a Tracking mode that keeps tracking the voice of the target subject. Auto mode automatically switches the Tracking mode and Surround mode. You do not need to invest in a separate external microphone.

High Potential and Unlimited Expression

The new LUMIX G100 integrates a 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter, which features not only higher resolution but also a larger size than that of smartphones. Realizing maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity, images can be captured clearly even at night or dimly-lit indoors. The large sensor also enables beautiful defocusing in the background. The Venus Engine, dedicated for image processing, assures high-speed, high-performance image processing.

It is possible to get impressive 4x/2x slow (*30p/25p only) and 8x/4x/2x quick FHD motion footage in addition to Time Lapse shots with ease.

For advanced videographers, the LUMIX G100 supports V-LogL recording. Users can apply the LUT (Look Up Table) of their choice on the recorded V-LogL footage on a PC to make a special video clip that has subtle colors and moods.

With a 3,680K-dot equivalent center-aligned viewfinder, the new LUMIX G100 also excels in the performance and functions for photo shooting. Taking advantage of 4K technology, users can enjoy 4K PHOTO shots. It is easy to save spur-of-the-moment shots by just selecting the frame out of a burst file sequence.

Easy Connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI

The LUMIX G100 integrates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Just pressing the dedicated upload button starts transferring the videos and photos to the smartphone installing Panasonic's application software LUMIX Sync for iOS / Android. You can also use your smartphone as a remote controller for remote video recording and photo shooting. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. This enables the camera to activate by simply using a smartphone/tablet or to add GPS geotag on the photos automatically.

The LUMIX G100 is capable of video output over HDMI.

*It is not possible to stream live in 4K. While using the HDMI output function, video cannot be recorded.

It can be used as a webcam that provides exceptional image quality with rich depth of field and high quality sound for streaming if a HDMI video capture device is used.

*A separate streaming software for PC is required.

Compact, Lightweight Design Even with Tripod Grip

Despite its high performance and functions, the LUMIX G100 is compact and weighs only 412 g even with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm / F3.5-5.6 ASPH. / MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens. It is easy to carry around even with a lens. A new Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 makes it even easier to hold the camera while it also works as a compact tripod.

*Tripod Grip is bundled in DC-G100V / DC-G110V kit. It is also sold separately.

Connecting with the camera via USB, it is possible to start/stop video recording, release the shutter and enable/disable Sleep mode. The camera’s battery can be recharged either via AC or USB according to the users’ convenience.