Polling for LG by-polls underway in KP

PESHAWAR – Polling for local government by-polls on vacant seats of different categories in sixty-five village and neighbourhood councils is underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The by-elections are being held in twenty-one districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

A total of two-hundred and fifty-six polling stations have been established for this purpose.

The polling will continue till five in the evening without any break.