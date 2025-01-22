Severe drought conditions loom in Pakistan as Met Office forecasts dry months ahead

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is facing growing drought threat with over 40percent rainfall deficit, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned, issuing fresh advisory highlighting severe rainfall shortages and escalating drought conditions in several regions of the country.

Met Office reported that between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025, the country of 242 million faced a 40pc deficit in rainfall. Sindh witnessed largest shortfall at 52pc, followed by Balochistan at 45% and Punjab at 42%.

Despite recent showers, relief for the plains has been minimal, worsening the drought situation. Met Office also identified several areas across Pakistan where drought-like conditions are affecting agriculture and water resources.

In country’s most populated region Punjab, Potohar region and Multan, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and DG Khan, are struggling with mild drought. In Sindh, Ghotki, Jacobabad, and Karachi remained worst hit while Balochistan faced similar challenges in Ormara, Turbat, and surrounding areas.

Looking ahead, Met Office predicted grim outlook, suggesting there will be no major rainfall over the coming months. Above-normal temperatures from January to March 2025 could further aggravate existing drought conditions, potentially leading to more severe droughts and flash droughts due to ongoing rainfall deficits and rising temperatures.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and urging immediate action from relevant authorities and stakeholders. Farmers and agriculturists are advised to stay updated via the PMD website and adjust their practices accordingly to minimize potential damage.