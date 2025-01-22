Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Severe drought conditions loom in Pakistan as Met Office forecasts dry months ahead

Severe Drought Conditions Loom In Pakistan As Met Office Forecasts Dry Months Ahead

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is facing growing drought threat with over 40percent rainfall deficit, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned, issuing fresh advisory highlighting severe rainfall shortages and escalating drought conditions in several regions of the country.

Met Office reported that between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025, the country of 242 million faced a 40pc deficit in rainfall. Sindh witnessed largest shortfall at 52pc, followed by Balochistan at 45% and Punjab at 42%.

Despite recent showers, relief for the plains has been minimal, worsening the drought situation. Met Office also identified several areas across Pakistan where drought-like conditions are affecting agriculture and water resources.

In country’s most populated region Punjab, Potohar region and Multan, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and DG Khan, are struggling with mild drought. In Sindh, Ghotki, Jacobabad, and Karachi remained worst hit while Balochistan faced similar challenges in Ormara, Turbat, and surrounding areas.

Looking ahead, Met Office predicted grim outlook, suggesting there will be no major rainfall over the coming months. Above-normal temperatures from January to March 2025 could further aggravate existing drought conditions, potentially leading to more severe droughts and flash droughts due to ongoing rainfall deficits and rising temperatures.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and urging immediate action from relevant authorities and stakeholders. Farmers and agriculturists are advised to stay updated via the PMD website and adjust their practices accordingly to minimize potential damage.

Rain, heavy snowfall expected in early January 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search