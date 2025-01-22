Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

“Tesla ya Phir Ghalat Faisla”: Made in Pakistan ‘Cybertruck’ leaves everyone laughing

KARACHI – Tesla cybertrucks failed to woo auto enthusiasts in parts of the world as its angular edged design looked weird, and now a Pakistani version of the CyberTruck has everyone talking online.

A locally made vehicle sharing an uncanny resemblance with Tesla’s iconic Cybertruck is doing rounds online. As the mini truck’s design was clearly copied to fluant a futuristic vehicle, but the botched design garnered all the unwanted attention, becoming fodder for social media trolls.

Social media users were stunned or shocked to see the weird-looking design, with its mismatched proportions and awkward styling, and it quickly became the subject of online ridicule. Some users referred to it as ‘Rozgar Rickshaw’ while others called it ‘Cyber Pickup’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PakWheels.com (@pakwheels)

The bizarre modification received a flood of sarcastic comments on social media sites as a clip of the locally made four wheeler was spotted on the road. Only a few praised the efforts of the team behind the project.

Social Media Reactions

