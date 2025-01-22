Holiday in Pakistan on February 8 for Youm-e-Tameer-o-Taraqi? Details inside

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – February 8 will be celebrated as Youm-e-Tameer-o-Taraqi to mark the achievements of the Pakistani government, and it also prompted speculation about the holiday.

The government of Pakistan announced to mark Feb 8 as the ‘Day of Development and Progress’ (Youm-e-Tameer-o-Taraqi), which will be the first anniversary of the current administration’s tenure.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the day will marked by celebrating the achievements of the incumbent government, especially in economic growth and international diplomacy. Meanwhile, people are waiting for the announcement of a public holiday on this occasion.

Minister emphasized that PM Shehbaz Sharif picked the date to mark significant milestones, including the restoration of international confidence in Pakistan’s economy. He pointed out the historic achievement of hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit for the first time in 27 years.

As part of the celebrations, several individuals will be conferred with awards for making noteworthy contributions to the country’s development.

