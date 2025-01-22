200pc Salary Increment for Pakistani MNAs, Senators on the cards

ISLAMABAD – The federal government proposed upto 200percent increase in salaries of National Assembly members and Senators.

A report shared by local TV said the proposal is expected to be discussed in the upcoming joint session of Parliament, scheduled for January 24, where several key pieces of legislation are set to be passed.

Currently, National Assembly members get around Rs 168,000 per month, but under the new proposal, their salaries will be raised to around Rs 4.5 to 5 lac per month. Sources have confirmed that both the government allies and opposition members are in agreement on this proposed salary increment.

The salary of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate is also set to increase to Rs 15 lac per month under the new proposal.

This proposal comes as a stark contrast to government’s earlier austerity measures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet had pledged to forgo their salaries and benefits after assuming office, as part of efforts to cut unnecessary expenses and promote fiscal responsibility amid ongoing economic challenges. The latest development has sparked significant public discussion regarding the government’s commitment to austerity.

The joint session is expected to see the introduction of several new laws, with the government urging all members to ensure their attendance for this crucial meeting.