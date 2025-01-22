Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy expected squad amid Saim Ayub’s injury

Pakistans Icc Champions Trophy Expected Squad Amid Saim Ayubs Injury

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board is finalising the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, amid injury of opener Saim Ayub, who suffered ankle injury.

Pakistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Salman Ali Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Maqeem, Irfan Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Haseebullah, and Imam-ul-Haq.

Saim is likely to be available, and selectors have reportedly identified a replacement. Sources claimed that Fakhar Zaman will replace the young gun inthe  15-member Champions Trophy squad while Imam-ul-Haq and Hasibullah are also being considered. Out of form Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan may be left out.

While all other teams have announced their squads for the Champions Trophy, Pakistan has only submitted a provisional squad to the ICC. The final squad must be announced by February 11, with the first match of the tri-series scheduled for February 8.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Ticket Prices for all matches

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

