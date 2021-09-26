BIGO FFPL II, the Biggest Esport event is all set to happen at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi
Share
Pakistan is slowly but gradually entering the Esports scene, a globally thriving industry. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also endorsed the Bigo FFPL II. This has given hope and opened many opportunities for the youngsters of the nation who want to make a name for themselves in the Esports industry.
Garena Free Fire. is ready for the Grand Final of its signature tournament in Pakistan, the Free Fire Pakistan League. BIGO FFPL II is a national tournament where Free Fire players from all across the country compete to win the title.
BIGO FFPL II Grand Final is set to take place on 10th October at Pearl Continental Karachi, where the top 12 teams of Pakistan will fight for a prize pool of a whopping 10 million PKR!
Stay tuned!
Bigo FFPL II - The tournament endorsed by MOIB ... 06:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Last July 19th, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced E-PAK, the first-ever initiative that aims at ...
- Cyclone Gulab poses no threat to Pakistan's coastline: Met office04:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Data Ganj Bakhsh's 978th annual Urs begins in Lahore amid tight ...03:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
-
- BIGO FFPL II, the Biggest Esport event is all set to happen at Pearl ...03:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- FM Qureshi arrives in London on 3-day official visit02:27 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021