BIGO FFPL II, the Biggest Esport event is all set to happen at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Pakistan is slowly but gradually entering the Esports scene, a globally thriving industry. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also endorsed the Bigo FFPL II. This has given hope and opened many opportunities for the youngsters of the nation who want to make a name for themselves in the Esports industry.

Garena Free Fire. is ready for the Grand Final of its signature tournament in Pakistan, the Free Fire Pakistan League. BIGO FFPL II is a national tournament where Free Fire players from all across the country compete to win the title. 

BIGO FFPL II Grand Final is set to take place on 10th October at Pearl Continental Karachi, where the top 12 teams of Pakistan will fight for a prize pool of a whopping 10 million PKR!

Stay tuned!

