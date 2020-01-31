Iqbal Qasim appointed chairman of PCB cricket committee

LAHORE – Former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim will chair the revamped Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket Committee, which will meet on a quarterly basis.

Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests and 15 ODIs, will lead the panel that will also include Wasim Akram (former captain and now a respected commentator), Urooj Mumtaz (chief selector and representative of women's cricket), Umar Gul (former Test cricketer and representative of current domestic cricketers) and Ali Naqvi (former Test opener and representative of the match officials).

In addition to the five, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director International, Zakir Khan, will serve as coopted members.

The PCB Cricket Committee's remit will be to advice PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters,including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions.

The Committee will have the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Friday,"I welcome all the distinguished members in this PCB Cricket Committee and look forward to working with them.

I am delighted we have been able to put together a wide-ranging, knowledgeable, experienced and respected group whose commitment and involvement in the game is second to none".

"These members are representatives of all key stakeholders within the game. More importantly, and in line with our policy, they are completely independent, which, in turn, will assist the PCB management to further improve the health of the game in Pakistan".

Iqbal Qasim said:"I am pleased the PCB has considered me for this important assignment and will try to utilise all my cricket and corporate experience and knowledge in the successful delivery of my responsibilities".

"The PCB Cricket Committee comprises members who are avid followers of the game, are on top of all matters related to the game in Pakistan and, therefore, with collective wisdom, will make recommendations that will help the PCB to improve its strategic direction".

"The game belongs to the people of Pakistan and we all are equal stakeholders in this. I think anyone who thinks can make a positive and meaningful contribution to Pakistan cricket, should come forward and play their active part".