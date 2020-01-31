PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ Programme today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch "Ehsaas Kafaalat" Programme in Islamabad today (Friday) for socio-economic empowerment of the poor women.
According to media details, 2,000 rupees per month stipend will be paid to the most deserving and poorest women across the country through a digital payment system based on transparent mechanism devised under the programme.
All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.
The total numbers of expected Kafaalat beneficiary women are around seven million. Enrolments of one million families in 70 districts have already begun and these families will start receiving Kafaalat stipends from next two months.
More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration and other districts will be covered by end of the year.
Kafaalat is part of the wider Ehsaas programme, providing better access of opportunities to women to elevate themselves out of poverty.
- Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ Programme today09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Feb 13 in graft case09:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- ‘Indians’ joy over my transfer is honour for me,’ says outgoing ...09:42 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and here's proof04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Wasim Akram is proud of Shaniera's successful campaign for a clean ...03:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn reveals why she refused to play Mehwish's role in MPTH02:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019