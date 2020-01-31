PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ Programme today
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
PM Imran formally launches 'Ehsaas Kafaalat' Programme today
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch "Ehsaas Kafaalat" Programme in Islamabad today (Friday) for socio-economic empowerment of the poor women. 

According to media details, 2,000 rupees per month stipend will be paid to the most deserving and poorest women across the country through a digital payment system based on transparent mechanism devised under the programme.

All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

The total numbers of expected Kafaalat beneficiary women are around seven million. Enrolments of one million families in 70 districts have already begun and these families will start receiving Kafaalat stipends from next two months.

More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration and other districts will be covered by end of the year.

Kafaalat is part of the wider Ehsaas programme, providing better access of opportunities to women to elevate themselves out of poverty.

