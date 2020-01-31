US thanks Pakistan for helping in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - US Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday held separate meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff where he expressed gratitude over Pakistan's efforts to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

The US representative, who arrived in Pakistan today after visiting Qatar, called on Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad. The visiting dignitary lauded the reconciliatory role of Pakistan and updated the foreign minister on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and U.S. Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad met here on Friday and agreed to continue consultations on the Afghan peace process.

The meeting also discussed joint efforts for restoring peace in Afghanistan and current situation in the region. Both officials agreed to continue consultation on the issue.

Qureshi also expressed the hope that peace deal between the United States and Taliban would pave way for ‘Intra-Afghan Dialogue’ and also prove beneficial for stability in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan as its shared responsibility would continue to support efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process were discussed.

Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.