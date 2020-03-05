PSL 2020 — Match 18: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs
RAWALPINDI - Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators in the 18th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Thursday.
Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and as expected chose to field first in a match reduced to 15 overs after a 90-minute delayed start due to a wet outfield.
Last year’s finalists Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi clash at the Gaddafi Stadium looking to get back to winning ways after losing their previous fixtures.
The two sides have had mixed results this year and currently sit in fourth and fifth place, with Quetta Gladiators one point ahead with six points from six games as compared to Peshawar Zalmi’s five points in six games.
Peshawar Zalmi had won the first time these two sides clashed this season in Karachi, triumphing comfortably by six wickets.
TEAMS
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (c), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali
Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan
