Multan Sultans pick Mohammad Rizwan as new skipper

09:49 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Multan Sultans, the Pakistan Super League's youngest franchise, has picked wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as team’s new captain instead of opener Shan Masood for the sixth edition of the tournament.

"The Multan Sultans management is pleased to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as the Captain of the franchise for HBL PSL6," said the Sultans on Twitter.

"Mohammad Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Domestic tournaments," franchise owner Alamgir Khan Tareen remarked.

"We are excited to have him lead our team for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League," said Tareen.

The franchise owner also thanked Shan Masood for leading the team "exceptionally well" in the previous season.

Rizwan, who made several records in T20I matches against South Africa recently, said that he was looking forward to lead the Multan Sultans team in PSL 6.

"I have understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season and am looking forward to playing my part this year," said the vice skipper of the national Test team.

