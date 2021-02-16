Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 February 2021
07:54 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,600 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,340 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,550 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Karachi
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Quetta
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Attock
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Multan
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,640
