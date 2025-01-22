Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore’s Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover opens today, connecting Walton-DHA

LAHORE – Punjab government officials will inaugurate Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, spanning 750 meter long with two lanes as 1 million population residing on Walton Road and the adjoining areas will use it on daily basis.

The flyover route will provide key route for commuters traveling from Ferozepur Road to DHA. The opening ceremony, organized by CBD, will feature special guests including former Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Mian Naseer Ahmed. CBD CEO, Imran Amin, and other notable figures will also attend the inauguration event.

The flyover was completed two months ago, but its opening was delayed due to pending security feature installations and unfinished asphalt work near Package Mall.

Despite the delay, citizens will now benefit from the flyover, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and offer a smoother, direct route for vehicles traveling from Ferozepur Road to DHA. The project has been eagerly anticipated, with residents and commuters looking forward to the reduced travel time and improved traffic flow.

Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi

