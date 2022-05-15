Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday

Millions of her fans flooded social media forums to celebrate the birthday of Indian actress Madhuri Dixit. The “dancing queen” turned 55 on Sunday.

Madhuri, mother of two, is married to Dr Shriram Nene. They tied the knot on 17 October 1999 in Southern California. They later held a wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many popular names in the Bollywood industry, apart from prominent politicians.

Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene penned a sweet note on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together.”

