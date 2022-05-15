Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday
Web Desk
01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022
Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday
Source: Instagram
Share

Millions of her fans flooded social media forums to celebrate the birthday of Indian actress Madhuri Dixit. The “dancing queen” turned 55 on Sunday.

Madhuri, mother of two, is married to Dr Shriram Nene. They tied the knot on 17 October 1999 in Southern California. They later held a wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many popular names in the Bollywood industry, apart from prominent politicians.

Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene penned a sweet note on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together.”

Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling dance moves set ... 04:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

Bollywood’s poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks and needless ...

More From This Category
Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from ...
09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
Ayyan Ali slams Imran Khan over money laundering ...
08:28 PM | 14 May, 2022
SRK gives daughter Suhana a perfect advice as she ...
07:49 PM | 14 May, 2022
Who is Sunny Leone? A look at adult star turned ...
05:58 PM | 14 May, 2022
Urwa Hocane responds to Aijaz Aslam's criticism
05:04 PM | 14 May, 2022
After Dania Shah, another woman is ‘ready’ to ...
10:25 PM | 13 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday
01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr