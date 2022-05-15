Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday
Share
Millions of her fans flooded social media forums to celebrate the birthday of Indian actress Madhuri Dixit. The “dancing queen” turned 55 on Sunday.
Madhuri, mother of two, is married to Dr Shriram Nene. They tied the knot on 17 October 1999 in Southern California. They later held a wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many popular names in the Bollywood industry, apart from prominent politicians.
Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene penned a sweet note on her birthday.
“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together.”
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling dance moves set ... 04:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Bollywood’s poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks and needless ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
- COAS General Bajwa visits Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps12:53 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Hajj balloting being held today12:20 PM | 15 May, 2022
- 3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide attack in North Waziristan: ...11:50 AM | 15 May, 2022
- Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash11:20 AM | 15 May, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Ayyan Ali slams Imran Khan over money laundering allegations08:28 PM | 14 May, 2022
- SRK gives daughter Suhana a perfect advice as she takes the plunge ...07:49 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022