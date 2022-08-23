Hira Khan's latest video trends on social media

Upcoming Lollywood star Hira Khan is making headlines for her outstanding acting skills, charm, and beauty. The Woh Pagal Si starlet recently took to Instagram and shared a reel flaunting a glamorous look. Garnering thousands of views, the video quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The clip of Khan featured aesthetic pictures of herself in a blue sleeveless top paired with white pants. The actress was seen posing for sunkissed clicks at what seemed like her balcony. The post was well received by her fans, followers and co-actors.

Khan's Mere Humsafar co-star Hania Aamir also hyped up the starlet with comments and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

On the work front, Khan began her career as a model, also winning Miss Veet Pakitan in 2017. The pageant winner is currently ruling hearts with her performance in Mere Humsafar and Woh Pagal Si.