Unsc Members Including Us Condemn Doha Attack Without Naming Israel

NEW YORK – The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including the United States, expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha without naming Israel that had conducted the attack on September 9.

They expressed deep regret at the loss of civilian life, according to a press statement issued by the council.

The council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar.

They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Council members recalled their support for the vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, and alongside Egypt and the United States.

Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority.

In this regard, they reiterated the importance of the ongoing diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and called for the parties to seize the opportunity for peace.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its illegal and unprovoked aggression against Qatar.

Speaking in the UNSC’s emergency meeting on the Middle East, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan strongly condemned the illegal and unprovoked Israeli aggression against the brotherly State of Qatar.

“Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar and fully supports their inalienable right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with the UN Charter, to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.