Pta Announces Blocking All Unregistered Mobile Phones In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced its plan to block all non-registered mobile devices from accessing local mobile networks in the near future.

The move is part of efforts to tighten controls on illegal device usage and enhance national cybersecurity.

PTA said it is mandatory to register mobile phones through the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). Phones that are not registered through this system will be considered illegal to use, buy, or sell in Pakistan.

Authorities have warned that such devices are often linked to smuggling, financial fraud, and cybercrime, posing threats not only to individual users but also to national security. PTA has termed this step a “milestone” for Pakistan’s telecom sector.

Experts note that similar initiatives in other countries have significantly reduced mobile phone smuggling and fraud. In Pakistan, the policy is expected to bring economic and social benefits along with improved cybersecurity.

The PTA has urged all users to check the registration status of their devices through the DIRBS system and complete the process if needed. Using unregistered phones may result in network service suspension and possible legal consequences.