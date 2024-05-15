Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat among several PTI leaders get bail in May 9 cases

LAHORE – Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and several others have secured bail in May 9 violent riots.
ATC judge Malik Ijaz Asif presided over Wednesday’s proceedings, where over 500 individuals accused in the May 9 cases were present.
The court granted bail to 25 accused, including Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and Zain Qureshi.
KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s request for exemption from appearing was approved as court instructed him to attend the next hearing at Adiala Jail. The hearing was adjourned until May 29.
Hundreds of PTI leaders are e facing several cases related to May 9 riots. The clashes were linked to political tensions and disputes after arrest of former PM Imran Khan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-May-2024/pakistan-honors-martyrs-on-first-anniversary-of-may-9-violence
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.