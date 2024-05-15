Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat among several PTI leaders get bail in May 9 cases

LAHORE – Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and several others have secured bail in May 9 violent riots.

ATC judge Malik Ijaz Asif presided over Wednesday’s proceedings, where over 500 individuals accused in the May 9 cases were present.

The court granted bail to 25 accused, including Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and Zain Qureshi.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s request for exemption from appearing was approved as court instructed him to attend the next hearing at Adiala Jail. The hearing was adjourned until May 29.

Hundreds of PTI leaders are e facing several cases related to May 9 riots. The clashes were linked to political tensions and disputes after arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

