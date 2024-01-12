Dr Sania Nishtar appointed Gavi CEO

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on poverty alleviation, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance—an international organization focused on enhancing vaccine access for children in impoverished nations.
Dr Sania Nishtar, a trained medical doctor and current senator, is set to assume the position on March 18, 2024.
Having forged an exemplary career spanning over 30 years in the health sector, Dr Nishtar served in the national government from 2018 to 2022 as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on social protection and poverty alleviation—a role with federal ministerial status.
She chaired Gavi’s Evaluation Advisory Committee from 2011 to 2014 and served as an independent member of Gavi’s Board in 2016.
Professor José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board, expressed admiration for Dr Nishtar’s leadership, advocacy for health equity, innovative thinking, and problem-solving prowess in addressing complex challenges. He thanked David Marlow for his interim leadership, noting his dedication in implementing vital structural and cultural reforms within Gavi.
Dr Sania Nishtar, upon her appointment, emphasized the significance of life-saving vaccines in healthcare and acknowledged Gavi’s substantial impact on global health over the past 23 years. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, conveyed warm congratulations to Dr. Nishtar, acknowledging her exceptional contributions to Pakistan and her distinguished global public health leadership.
Former federal minister Dr Miftah Ismail celebrated Dr Nishtar’s achievement, expressing pride in her accomplishments and extending best wishes for her crucial work at Gavi.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
