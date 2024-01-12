Dr Sania Nishtar appointed Gavi CEO

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on poverty alleviation, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance—an international organization focused on enhancing vaccine access for children in impoverished nations.

Dr Sania Nishtar, a trained medical doctor and current senator, is set to assume the position on March 18, 2024.

Having forged an exemplary career spanning over 30 years in the health sector, Dr Nishtar served in the national government from 2018 to 2022 as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on social protection and poverty alleviation—a role with federal ministerial status.

She chaired Gavi’s Evaluation Advisory Committee from 2011 to 2014 and served as an independent member of Gavi’s Board in 2016.

Professor José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board, expressed admiration for Dr Nishtar’s leadership, advocacy for health equity, innovative thinking, and problem-solving prowess in addressing complex challenges. He thanked David Marlow for his interim leadership, noting his dedication in implementing vital structural and cultural reforms within Gavi.

Dr Sania Nishtar, upon her appointment, emphasized the significance of life-saving vaccines in healthcare and acknowledged Gavi’s substantial impact on global health over the past 23 years. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, conveyed warm congratulations to Dr. Nishtar, acknowledging her exceptional contributions to Pakistan and her distinguished global public health leadership.

Former federal minister Dr Miftah Ismail celebrated Dr Nishtar’s achievement, expressing pride in her accomplishments and extending best wishes for her crucial work at Gavi.