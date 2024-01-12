SC won’t interfere in ECP’s domain, says CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa emphasised that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional body, and external interference in its jurisdiction is impermissible.
He asserted that the Supreme Court will refrain from intervening in the ECP’s domain unless any unconstitutional actions are committed by the ECP, in which case the court would review them.
The Chief Justice made these comments during a hearing on the ECP’s petition against the Peshawar High Court’s decision to restore the electoral symbol “bat” for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Isa and including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarat Hilali, conducted the proceedings, which were broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website and YouTube channel. The hearing was adjourned until 1.30 pm on the same day.
Representatives for PTI, Advocate Hamid Khan and Barrister Ali Zafar, along with senior counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan representing the ECP, presented their arguments. The case originated from the Peshawar High Court’s decision to overturn the ECP’s revocation of the ‘bat’ symbol and rejection of PTI’s intra-party elections.
Chief Justice Isa expressed the court’s commitment to ensuring timely and lawful elections, even suggesting that the court could sacrifice its weekly offs to address election-related cases. The ECP’s counsel, Makhdom Ali Khan, informed the bench that electoral symbols for the February 8 polls would be allocated the following day.
During the hearing, PTI’s counsel challenged the ECP’s right to appeal and questioned the maintainability of their plea, arguing that the ECP is not an affected party.
In response, Chief Justice Isa emphasized the constitutional role of the ECP in managing political affairs and conducting transparent elections. He warned that if the ECP refrains from appealing decisions, its decisions would lose significance.
The discussion also touched on the comparison between a district judge and the ECP, with Chief Justice Isa clarifying the distinction between a constitutional institution and a legal entity. PTI’s counsel maintained that the Election Commission operates within the framework of the Election Act, and Chief Justice Isa acknowledged the objection while emphasizing the unique status of constitutional institutions.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
