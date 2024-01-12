TCL Pakistan introduces XL Collection for TVs ranging from 75 to 98 inches

LAHORE - TCL, the number one LED TV brand in Pakistan, is thrilled to introduce the XL Collection - a range of TVs that vary in size from 75 to 98 inches.

This collection is designed to appeal to a diverse audience, including gamers, sports enthusiasts, party hosts, and those who appreciate an opulent lifestyle. The XL Collection promises to provide bigger screens, faster action, clearer visuals, and an immersive entertainment experience.

The two primary models in the XL Collection are P745 and C755, which have been carefully crafted to offer impressive sizes and an unparalleled immersive experience. TCL ensures that these feature-packed giants are in line with the discerning preferences of the target audience, with the versatile C755 ranging from 55 to 75 inches, and the 98-inch and 85-inch P745.

The 98-inch P745 is the star of the show, boasting crystal-clear 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and Google TV, all at an affordable price of just Rs. 999,999. Meanwhile, the C755 features Quantum Dot 4K Mini LED technology, a 240 Hz refresh rate, 1300 Nits, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, an advanced AiPQ 3.0 Processor, and hands-free voice control. This TV series is a call to elevate your sports, cinematic, and gaming experiences with these big TVs.

The XL Collection is set to launch live at various stores with exclusive promotional prices and discounts. This event is part of the limited-time XL Collection campaign from January 10th to February 15th. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the brilliance of the TV Collection at TCL Flagship stores and the extensive dealership network across Pakistan. You can also explore exclusive online offers on TCL Pakistan's official website and app.

Majid Khan Niazi, the Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, passionately states that "The TCL XL Collection goes beyond just screen sizes; it's a journey into immersive home entertainment. These TVs redefine the limits of what's possible, delivering an unparalleled experience at irresistible prices."