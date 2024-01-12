Search

President Alvi accepts Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s resignation 

01:33 PM | 12 Jan, 2024
President Alvi accepts Justice Ijazul Ahsan's resignation 

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi officially approved the resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan from the Supreme Court. Justice Ahsan had unexpectedly chosen to step down a day earlier, following the departure of his colleague, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. 

The President House issued a press release stating that Justice Ahsan had resigned in accordance with Articles 179 and 206(a) of the Constitution. The acceptance of the resignation was made on the recommendation of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

In a concise one-page resignation letter submitted to the president on Thursday, Justice Ahsan expressed gratitude for his time in the apex court, considering it an “honour and privilege.” However, he conveyed his decision to discontinue serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan without specifying a reason for his resignation.

Justice Ahsan was originally designated to be the succeeding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) after CJP Qazi Faez Isa. With his sudden resignation, the next senior judge, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, is set to assume the role of the Chief Justice, succeeding CJP Isa on October 25, 2024. This accelerates Justice Shah’s assumption of the coveted position, which was initially expected on August 3, 2025.

Additionally, Justice Shah now takes over Justice Ahsan’s positions on the Supreme Judicial Council and the three-member special committee responsible for bench formation. Following Justice Ahsan’s resignation, the Supreme Court’s composition has been reduced to 14 judges out of the sanctioned strength of 17.

On the preceding day, President Alvi had also accepted the resignation of Justice Naqvi, who faced allegations of misconduct.

03:05 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

US announces online fee payment facility for passports: Details inside

09:18 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2024

