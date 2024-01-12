President Alvi accepts Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s resignation 

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi officially approved the resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan from the Supreme Court. Justice Ahsan had unexpectedly chosen to step down a day earlier, following the departure of his colleague, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.
The President House issued a press release stating that Justice Ahsan had resigned in accordance with Articles 179 and 206(a) of the Constitution. The acceptance of the resignation was made on the recommendation of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.
In a concise one-page resignation letter submitted to the president on Thursday, Justice Ahsan expressed gratitude for his time in the apex court, considering it an “honour and privilege.” However, he conveyed his decision to discontinue serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan without specifying a reason for his resignation.
Justice Ahsan was originally designated to be the succeeding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) after CJP Qazi Faez Isa. With his sudden resignation, the next senior judge, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, is set to assume the role of the Chief Justice, succeeding CJP Isa on October 25, 2024. This accelerates Justice Shah’s assumption of the coveted position, which was initially expected on August 3, 2025.
Additionally, Justice Shah now takes over Justice Ahsan’s positions on the Supreme Judicial Council and the three-member special committee responsible for bench formation. Following Justice Ahsan’s resignation, the Supreme Court’s composition has been reduced to 14 judges out of the sanctioned strength of 17.
On the preceding day, President Alvi had also accepted the resignation of Justice Naqvi, who faced allegations of misconduct.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
