Diwali: Sindh announces public holiday on Nov 1

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on November 1 for the Hindu community to celebrate Diwali in the province.

The Sindh government declares a public holiday every year for Hindu employees and workers during Diwali, and advance salaries are also provided to Hindu employees.

The Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department has issued a notification for the Diwali holiday.

Hindu community employees will take the day off on Friday, and the holiday will also apply to government, semi-government institutions, and authorized authorities.