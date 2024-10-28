Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

APNS raises alarm over Punjab govt’s suspension of tender advertisements in newspapers

LAHORE – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed serious concern over the Punjab government’s recent amendment to the Procurement Rules (PPRA), which halts tender advertisements in newspapers.

The APNS has strongly condemned this amendment, calling it disastrous for the already struggling newspapers in Punjab. They warn that it could lead to the closure of medium and regional newspapers across the province.

During a meeting chaired by Mr Jamil Athar, the Punjab Committee of the APNS urged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to intervene immediately and withdraw the amendment to save the newspaper industry and prevent the unemployment of thousands of journalists and newspaper workers.

The committee highlighted that the amendment would not only adversely affect the economic viability of newspapers but also undermine transparency in the procurement process. Despite assurances from Information Minister Azma Bokhari that the amendment would be withdrawn, the committee noted that no action has been taken, leaving newspapers in an acute financial crisis.

The members agreed to form a joint action committee comprising media organisations, including the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The committee also decided to pursue legal recourse and initiate protests across all available platforms if the Punjab government does not withdraw the amendment.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Jamil Athar, Irfan Ashraf (Jang), Imran Raza (Dawn), Mohammad Farooq (Pakistan), Sheikh Furqan (Khabrain), Safdar Ali Khan (Sarzameen), Awais Razi (Taqat), Mohsin Mumtaz (Aftab), Imran Athar Kazi (Tijarat), and Irfan Athar Kazi (Jurrat).

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

