Lahore teen severely injured in acid attack

LAHORE – A 14-year-old boy was attacked with acid during a dispute in Lahore’s Kahna area.

According to the police, the acid attack severely burned the boy’s face, and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

On the complaint of the victim, police have filed a case against two named suspects. The FIR states that two days prior, the alleged suspects, Faizan and Zain, had a dispute with the victim, Awais, and took revenge by throwing acid on him.

Despite registering the case, the police have yet to arrest the suspects, though they assure that a thorough investigation is underway and the suspects will be apprehended soon.