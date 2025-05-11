Indian national caught attempting illegal Hajj in Makkah via ambulance

Saudi security authorities have arrested an Indian national for attempting to transport individuals into Mecca illegally during the Hajj season, violating strict pilgrimage regulations.

According to officials, the individual was using an ambulance to smuggle four residents into the holy city without valid Hajj permits. The incident occurred as part of the Kingdom’s intensified security operations to ensure the sanctity and safety of the pilgrimage.

In a related development, a second individual, an Egyptian national, was also detained after posting an advertisement on social media offering fake Hajj permits. Authorities emphasized that legal action will be taken against anyone involved in fraudulent or unauthorized Hajj activities.

Security forces have reiterated their call for all pilgrims to strictly follow official procedures and avoid any unlawful attempts to enter Mecca during the Hajj period. Citizens and residents have been urged to report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain order during one of Islam’s holiest events.