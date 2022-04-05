Pakistan strongly condemns vandalization and burning of Muslim houses in India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns the senseless vandalization and burning of more than 40 houses of the Muslim community in Karauli, Rajasthan by radical Hindu zealots belonging to the BJP-RSS dispensation with the connivance of the local security authorities.

Equally alarming is the apathy of state machinery which wantonly looked the other way and failed in its basic duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens.

Regretfully, the minorities in India, especially Muslims continue to live under fear and intimidation. The BJP-RSS combine has enabled perpetuation of senseless violence against minorities as part of its ‘Hindutva’ agenda marked by hate and majoritarianism.

Recent history is replete with traumatic instances that reflect the current regime’s deep-seated animosity against Muslims in India. The deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must ring alarm bells across the international community.

Rather than relenting in their hostilities against the Muslims, the BJP-RSS activists have intensified the atrocities. Recently, on 3 April 2022, Mr. Yati Narsinghan, the infamous Haridwar priest, once again brazenly called upon the Hindus to take up arms against the Muslims.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims and take effective steps to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all minorities in India.