Pakistan strongly condemns vandalization and burning of Muslim houses in India
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns the senseless vandalization and burning of more than 40 houses of the Muslim community in Karauli, Rajasthan by radical Hindu zealots belonging to the BJP-RSS dispensation with the connivance of the local security authorities.
Equally alarming is the apathy of state machinery which wantonly looked the other way and failed in its basic duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens.
Regretfully, the minorities in India, especially Muslims continue to live under fear and intimidation. The BJP-RSS combine has enabled perpetuation of senseless violence against minorities as part of its ‘Hindutva’ agenda marked by hate and majoritarianism.
Recent history is replete with traumatic instances that reflect the current regime’s deep-seated animosity against Muslims in India. The deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must ring alarm bells across the international community.
Rather than relenting in their hostilities against the Muslims, the BJP-RSS activists have intensified the atrocities. Recently, on 3 April 2022, Mr. Yati Narsinghan, the infamous Haridwar priest, once again brazenly called upon the Hindus to take up arms against the Muslims.
UN expert slams incitement to violence against ... 09:49 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
GENEVA – United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion Ahmad Shaheed has slammed the Indian government ...
Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims and take effective steps to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all minorities in India.
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS: Australia opt to field first against Pakistan in only T20 ...08:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Get ready for fresh elections in next three months, Imran Khan to ...07:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan strongly condemns vandalization and burning of Muslim houses ...06:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
-
- ‘Shameless interference': Russia slams US for ‘regime change ...06:02 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- ‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer dance moves win ...05:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Jannat Mirza’s new video breaks the internet05:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Actor Kanwar Arsalan's father passes away04:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022