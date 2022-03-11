UN expert slams incitement to violence against Muslims, atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir

GENEVA – United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion Ahmad Shaheed has slammed the Indian government for tacitly allowing incitement to violence against Muslims across the country and wide-ranging Indian atrocities in the occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), according to state-run APP wire service.

The report, which Mr. Ahmad presented to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, documents the state-driven and tolerated hatred, discrimination, and violence against minorities under Modi led government.

The report mentions hat the BJP led government failed to address impunity for human rights violations in the caged valley. Special laws have been enforced to impede accountability and obstruct victims’ access to remedies, it added.

Inhumane measures, along with Internet stoppages have hindered Kashmiris’ ability to protect themselves from the virus or receive outside help, according to the UN expert.

In the latest events from the region, Indian armed forces martyred three more Kashmiri youth in two different areas of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday).

A report of Pakistan's state broadcaster said the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operations in Pulwama and one in Srinagar. Indian army sealed all entry and exit points of the areas and even disallowed media persons to cover the military operations.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also slammed New Delhi for its continuous human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Qureshi said, "India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes."