PIA flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after bird hit damages cockpit windscreen
KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight with 350 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Saturday after its cockpit windscreen damaged in a bird hit incident.
The flight PK-9759 was heading to Jeddah from Lahore when it was hit by a bird, smashing its windscreen.
The pilot gave a mayday call and diverted the plane to Karachi where it was safely landed at the Jinnah International Airport.
The damaged plane has been moved to hanger for repairing. An alternative flight will be arranged for their departure to Jeddah, a PIA spokesperson said.
