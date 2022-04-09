PIA flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after bird hit damages cockpit windscreen

12:40 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
PIA flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after bird hit damages cockpit windscreen
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight with 350 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Saturday after its cockpit windscreen damaged in a bird hit incident. 

The flight PK-9759 was heading to Jeddah from Lahore when it was hit by a bird, smashing its windscreen. 

The pilot gave a mayday call and diverted the plane to Karachi where it was safely landed at the Jinnah International Airport. 

The damaged plane has been moved to hanger for repairing. An alternative flight will be arranged for their departure to Jeddah, a PIA spokesperson said. 

Qatar Airways' Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency ... 01:20 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – A Doha-bound Qatar Airways flight from New Delhi made an emergency landing at Jinnah International ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Parliament's security tightened ahead of ...
10:10 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
Absolutely no truth to PM Imran’s allegations, ...
09:32 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
NA session to vote on no-trust motion against PM ...
10:50 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
ECP to complete delimitation exercise in four ...
09:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
After Speaker Asad Qaiser, Opposition submits ...
08:34 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Anti-terrorism court sentences JuD chief Hafiz ...
09:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani breaks silence on her wedding rumours
12:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr