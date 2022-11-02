BTS member Jin releases new song

Korean music industry's most famous boy band BTS' member Jin has finally released the highly anticipated solo single The Astronaut co-written by American band Coldplay.

The Astronaut connected the BTS member with his longtime favorite musical act, however, the good news doesn't stop there. Jin is currently ruling on the iTunes chart with The Astronaut.

According to Allkpop, Jin's new solo single sat at the No.1 spot on the iTunes music chart in at least 100 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand.

Jin also became the fastest Korean artist this year to reach the No. 1 spot in the US with The Astronaut's upbeat, dynamic pop-rock vibe where Hollywood singer Chris Martin seemingly harmonizes on a few notes.

The Astronaut sold a total of 700,754 copies on the first day of its release, according to Big Hit Music agency quoting data from local market tracker Hanteo Chart.

The solo song is Jin’s last release before he goes on a hiatus due to obligatory military duty.

The Astronaut's music video garnered more than 27.5 million views. With this achievement, The Astronaut became the fourth song to hit this milestone in 2022 alongside BTS member Jungkook's Stay Alive, Left and Right, and Jimin's With You.

Previously, all members of BTS collaborated with Coldplay on My Universe for the latter’s Music of the Spheres album. The track debuted atop the Hot 100, becoming the first Hot 100 No. 1 by two groups.