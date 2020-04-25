Corona's threat is not over, may have to live with the disease for some time: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Development and Planning Asad Umar has said that the lockdown blockade has definitely controlled the coronavirus but the threat is not over yet, we may have to live with the disease for some time.
Talking to representatives of digital media, the minister said that the risk of the disease is increasing, and the mortality rate among ventilator patients is also increasing. Blockades have certainly brought the disease under control but the risk has not gone away.
He said that our series of surveys are still ongoing. "We made a comprehensive strategy to tackle the pandemic disease, and we are expecting that the spread of the virus will be reduced due to heat but maybe can't end, " Umar explained.
The federal minister said that a strategy has been formulated regarding testing, earlier only those coming from the airport were tested but now people are being tested by tracking and based on information.
On a question about tracking down coronavirus positive patients, he replied that if a person's corona test is positive, he is asked who he has been meeting with. Telecom technology is also being used for tracking, taking data from telecom, and analyzing it through software.
He said that a strategy has also been formulated with regard to quarantine. "Some people are quarantining themselves, but we are also scientifically exploring areas and sealing them, he maintained.
On the other hand, Punjab has confirmed 475 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 5,326, according to the spokesperson for the provincial health department.
Pakistan's coronavirus case tally crosses 12,000 marks on the first day of Ramazan.
