Pakistan's women cricket team for #Don’tRushBeautyChallenge

05:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
The Don’t Rush challenge has seemingly swept across the world over the past few days.

The challenge is based on a simple concept: how quickly can you go from looking like you just got out of bed to glamming up like you are ready to slay!

Beauty bloggers, influencers, moms, doctors, chefs and all kinds of everyday women collaborate and create their own version of it.

Pakistani women's cricket team players are the recent ones to jump on the bandwagon in an attempt to display unity and closeness in this period of social isolation.

Kainat Imtiaz, an All-Rounder for the team, took to Twitter to share the video.

"Here is our version of the #DontRushChallenge" she wrote. "A little fun harms no one. Last challenge before Ramazan."

Nine other memebers of the team were a part of the video, including Omaima Sohail, Syeda Nain Abidi, Maham Tariq, opener Sidra Ameen, wicket keeper Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Aiman Anwar and all-rounder Iram Javed.

