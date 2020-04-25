Ramazan 2020 timetable: Sehar & Iftar timings in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The lunar moon for Ramazan 2020 has been sighted in Pakistan and the first fast is being observed today (Saturday) across the country.

The practice of fasting is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been assigned to sight the Ramadan moon every year in Pakistan. The committee last meet on Thursday to sight the crescent.

However, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had earlier announced that the Ramadan moon would be sighted on April 24 as per the lunar calendar, marking the first feast of the holy month of Ramadan on April 25.

The Sehar and Iftar timings vary in different cities of Pakistan. Here are the Iftar and Sehri timings (Fiqa Hanafi, Sunni, Ahle Sunnat) during Ramadan in major cities of Pakistan: