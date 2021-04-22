Afghan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s relentless support in peace process
RAWALPINDI – Najibullah Ali Khil, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral security was discussed during the meeting.
The two leaders also exchanged views on defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries, ISPR added.
COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, the ISPR said.
“Our sole aim is helping Afghan’s achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” said COAS Bajwa.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.
