PSX starts week with strong rally, gains over 800 points to reach 90,800

KARACHI — Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started new year with strong rally, as benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by 800 points on Monday to reach 90,849 – all time high.

The rally continues amid strong buying in auto, cement, commercial banking, and oil and gas exploration. Market saw record-breaking spree, which was backed by investor anticipation of major policy rate cut expected in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting slated in early November.

Monday’s trading range was between 90,423.48 and 90,888.67, with a volume of 78.2 million shares. Over the past year, the index has increased by 77.57%, and year-to-date growth is at 40.56%. Investor confidence remains strong as the market responds positively to economic developments and upcoming policy announcements.

Last week, PSX experienced exceptional performance, with the KSE-100 index climbing to 90000 milestone.

More to follow…