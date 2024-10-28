Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore AQI today: Smog engulfs Punjab capital with ‘Hazardous’ air quality levels

LAHORE – Lahore saw a layer of smog on Monday as the air quality stayed in the Hazardous category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 500 as the city continues to remain at top in most polluted cities list.

A report by IQAir, found two Pakistani cities in top 10 list with Lahore remaining at top. The provincial capital got PM2.5 concentration 65.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a hazardous 507, primarily due to PM2.5 levels at 329 µg/m³ on Monday. Health experts warn of serious risks, especially for vulnerable groups. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities and take precautions as authorities seek to address the ongoing pollution challenges.

The city deals with poor air quality in most parts of the year but October to December is worst as schools were also closed over toxic air. Punjab government imposed stern restrictions to curb air pollution.

Punjab Education Department also announced change in school timings, with all public and private schools now starting classes late. while authorities intensified efforts against polluters.

Several brick kilns have been dismantled, while several smoke emitting vehicles were impounded. Despite these warnings, many citizens believe the government’s actions are insufficient to address the pollution crisis.

New Guidelines issued for Lahore Schools as Toxic smog chokes Punjab

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 28 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search