Lahore AQI today: Smog engulfs Punjab capital with ‘Hazardous’ air quality levels

LAHORE – Lahore saw a layer of smog on Monday as the air quality stayed in the Hazardous category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 500 as the city continues to remain at top in most polluted cities list.

A report by IQAir, found two Pakistani cities in top 10 list with Lahore remaining at top. The provincial capital got PM2.5 concentration 65.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a hazardous 507, primarily due to PM2.5 levels at 329 µg/m³ on Monday. Health experts warn of serious risks, especially for vulnerable groups. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities and take precautions as authorities seek to address the ongoing pollution challenges.

The city deals with poor air quality in most parts of the year but October to December is worst as schools were also closed over toxic air. Punjab government imposed stern restrictions to curb air pollution.

Punjab Education Department also announced change in school timings, with all public and private schools now starting classes late. while authorities intensified efforts against polluters.

Several brick kilns have been dismantled, while several smoke emitting vehicles were impounded. Despite these warnings, many citizens believe the government’s actions are insufficient to address the pollution crisis.