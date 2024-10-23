New Guidelines issued for Lahore Schools as Toxic smog chokes Punjab

LAHORE – New guidelines have been issued for schools amid alarming air quality in Punjab capital Lahore which touched hazardous level of 503.

The new rules will be effective from October 28 until January 31, 2025, school timings will shift to 8:45am, and all student assemblies will be conducted indoors to protect students from the harmful effects of pollution.

Medical experts are advising extreme caution, especially for individuals with respiratory issues like asthma and allergies, as air quality continues to decline. Juniors and old age people with chronic issues advised to avoid outdoor activities, keep windows and doors closed, wear masks, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition.

To further mitigate the impact of pollution, authorities have banned fireworks and other outdoor activities until the end of January 2025.

As Lahore grapples with severe air quality issues, the newly introduced school guidelines aim to safeguard the health and well-being of students during this challenging period.