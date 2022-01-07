New school inaugurated inside Narowal jail
Web Desk
10:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
New school inaugurated inside Narowal jail
Share

NAROWAL – Children who are behind bars must be educated and provided vocational skills if they are to have any future in life, says Inspector General Punjab Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.

He was talking at the inauguration of Rehai School for Juveniles in Narowal District Jail on Friday.

Rehai Welfare Organisation's administrator, Adeel Niaz Sheikh, and president Syeda Farah Hashmi explained their history and work and informed that the new school will impart both traditional education as well as provide training in computer skills and tailoring. 

In his remarks, the provincial prisons chief lauded the services of Rehai which is running similar schools in several jails of Punjab. He singled out Sarmad Malik, the Project Manager of this initiative, for leading the efforts to make this school a reality.

"Sarmad's and others members' efforts in successfully establishing Rehai's new schools in Narowal and Bahawalnagar jails over the last two years are shining examples for other young persons and urged them to come forward and help the imprisoned children," Baig added.

He also presented Sarmad Malik with the "Outstanding Service Award" for his dedicated service to juvenile prisoners.

The Jail Superintendent, Rehai Board Members and others also attended the school inauguration.

More From This Category
Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan ...
10:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Court rules Zahir Jaffer not ...
09:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan announces 'largest ever' seizure of ...
09:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan to host next OIC summit in March
08:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan rejects false Indian claims about SAARC ...
06:26 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Army responds to reports of cancelling ...
05:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony (VIDEOS)
06:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr