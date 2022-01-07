New school inaugurated inside Narowal jail

NAROWAL – Children who are behind bars must be educated and provided vocational skills if they are to have any future in life, says Inspector General Punjab Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.

He was talking at the inauguration of Rehai School for Juveniles in Narowal District Jail on Friday.

Rehai Welfare Organisation's administrator, Adeel Niaz Sheikh, and president Syeda Farah Hashmi explained their history and work and informed that the new school will impart both traditional education as well as provide training in computer skills and tailoring.

In his remarks, the provincial prisons chief lauded the services of Rehai which is running similar schools in several jails of Punjab. He singled out Sarmad Malik, the Project Manager of this initiative, for leading the efforts to make this school a reality.

"Sarmad's and others members' efforts in successfully establishing Rehai's new schools in Narowal and Bahawalnagar jails over the last two years are shining examples for other young persons and urged them to come forward and help the imprisoned children," Baig added.

He also presented Sarmad Malik with the "Outstanding Service Award" for his dedicated service to juvenile prisoners.

The Jail Superintendent, Rehai Board Members and others also attended the school inauguration.