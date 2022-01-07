New school inaugurated inside Narowal jail
Share
NAROWAL – Children who are behind bars must be educated and provided vocational skills if they are to have any future in life, says Inspector General Punjab Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.
He was talking at the inauguration of Rehai School for Juveniles in Narowal District Jail on Friday.
Rehai Welfare Organisation's administrator, Adeel Niaz Sheikh, and president Syeda Farah Hashmi explained their history and work and informed that the new school will impart both traditional education as well as provide training in computer skills and tailoring.
In his remarks, the provincial prisons chief lauded the services of Rehai which is running similar schools in several jails of Punjab. He singled out Sarmad Malik, the Project Manager of this initiative, for leading the efforts to make this school a reality.
"Sarmad's and others members' efforts in successfully establishing Rehai's new schools in Narowal and Bahawalnagar jails over the last two years are shining examples for other young persons and urged them to come forward and help the imprisoned children," Baig added.
He also presented Sarmad Malik with the "Outstanding Service Award" for his dedicated service to juvenile prisoners.
The Jail Superintendent, Rehai Board Members and others also attended the school inauguration.
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan amid border fencing ...10:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- New school inaugurated inside Narowal jail10:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Taliban make first direct aid appeal as Afghan humanitarian crisis ...09:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Noor Mukadam case: Court rules Zahir Jaffer not suffering from mental ...09:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan announces 'largest ever' seizure of heroin at Torkham border09:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from Hollywood?08:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for photoshoot08:44 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Mishi Khan lashes out at Dr Aamir Liaquat over controversial statement04:20 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021