Punjab govt gives 24-hour deadline to PTI to hand over 'terrorists' hiding in Zaman Park

LAHORE – As Pakistan’s top civil, and military leaders resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against May 9 perpetrators, the interim Punjab government gave an ultimatum to Imran Khan-led party to hand over 'militants' residing in Zaman Park.

In the aftermath of unprecedented vandalism, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hand over 40 'terrorists' who have taken refuge at the residence of the former premier.

Punjab’s interim information minister Aamir Mir, addressing a presser in the provincial capital, said the government has credible intelligence reports about terrorists’ presence at the PTI chief’s famous residence in Lahore.

Calling the intelligence report 'alarming', Mir said agencies confirmed the presence of 'terrorists' in Zaman Park through geo-fencing as he called the former ruling party a non-state actor. The minister alleged that PTI planned the vandalism and arson before the arrest of Imran Khan.

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards it and interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a free hand to the Punjab police to deal with people who were involved in arson.

Recalling May 9 events, he said many attackers were in continuous contact with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House.

He also mentioned civilian trials in military courts, saying those who have been held so far are being fully scrutinised. Mir confirmed that nearly 3,400 attackers have been apprehended in hundreds of raids, saying at least 800 attackers have been identified and 78 have been physically remanded.