IHC orders release of PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Maleeka Bokhari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bokhari, prominent leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). They had been taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) regulations.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the bail petitions of the PTI leaders and granted bail to them. After careful consideration, the court ruled in favour of the petitioners and ordered the revocation of their arrest under the MPO provisions. Furthermore, the court issued a directive for their immediate release from custody.

The arrests of Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bokhari were carried out as a precautionary measure amidst escalating protests that ensued following the detention of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Concerns were raised about the potential disturbance to peace, prompting the authorities to take action against the former federal ministers.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari was arrested from outside Adiala Jail soon after Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release.

Mazari, 57, was arrested for a second time shortly after being released from Adiala Jail, her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari said.

Shireen’s daughter lamented that her mother was arrested again without a warrant, saying the law enforcers had no explanation for the action.