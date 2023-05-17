PTI’s Shireen Mazari arrested again shortly after securing bail from IHC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former human rights minister, and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari was arrested from outside Adiala Jail soon after Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release.
Mazari, 57, was arrested for a second time shortly after being released from Adiala Jail, her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari said.
Shireen’s daughter lamented that her mother was arrested again without a warrant, saying law enforcers had no explanation for the action.
Senator Falak Naz's family and I (& our lawyer) were waiting outside Adiala Jail to receive ama and Falak Naz. Islamabad Police arrested them from outside the jail while we were waiting outside the exit they told us to wait at. We have no idea where they have been taken.— Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 16, 2023
Activists denounced the detention of defiant politician and slammed the incumbent government for using the law to target its rivals, the government however defended the action, saying that it was necessary to ensure that Mazari did not interfere with the investigation into the charges against her.
On Tuesday, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court declared Mazari's arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) illegal.
Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, who avoided arrest by running inside the IHC, got relief after the high court barred the police from arresting him in an undisclosed case.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
