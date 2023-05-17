‘Pakistan exists because of Army’: Fawad Chaudhry reaffirms support for armed forces, condemns May 9 events

ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday strongly condemned May 9 vandalism as the outspoken politician called it extremely regrettable, and he further demands thorough investigations against the culprits.

Speaking with media outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) late Tuesday, Chaudhry, a key aide of Imran Khan, said as a party spokesperson he denounced the attacks on Lahore's Corps Commander House and other military installations.

The outspoken politician said every Pakistani and Pakistan Army was sad at what happened on May 9, calling the attacks ‘shameful’, especially ‘vandalism at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Jinnah House’.

He called for a detailed probe, saying those found involved should be given strict punishment. PTI leader said he hailed from Jhelum, and his district was abode of armed forces martyrs.

Fawad continued saying, ‘Pakistan exists because Army exists and we must develop our policies keeping this point of view at the front.’

On Tuesday, Pakistan's top civil, and military leaders reiterated that the policy of 'zero tolerance' would be adopted by not tolerating violence and mischief in the country.

The participants of the NSC huddle expressed full solidarity and support with the armed forces of Pakistan, and condemned the arson, encirclement and attacks on the military installations.