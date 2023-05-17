‘Pakistan exists because of Army’: Fawad Chaudhry reaffirms support for armed forces, condemns May 9 events

ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday strongly condemned May 9 vandalism as the outspoken politician called it extremely regrettable, and he further demands thorough investigations against the culprits.
Speaking with media outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) late Tuesday, Chaudhry, a key aide of Imran Khan, said as a party spokesperson he denounced the attacks on Lahore's Corps Commander House and other military installations.
The outspoken politician said every Pakistani and Pakistan Army was sad at what happened on May 9, calling the attacks ‘shameful’, especially ‘vandalism at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Jinnah House’.
He called for a detailed probe, saying those found involved should be given strict punishment. PTI leader said he hailed from Jhelum, and his district was abode of armed forces martyrs.
Fawad continued saying, ‘Pakistan exists because Army exists and we must develop our policies keeping this point of view at the front.’
On Tuesday, Pakistan's top civil, and military leaders reiterated that the policy of 'zero tolerance' would be adopted by not tolerating violence and mischief in the country.
The participants of the NSC huddle expressed full solidarity and support with the armed forces of Pakistan, and condemned the arson, encirclement and attacks on the military installations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.