Imran Khan accuses ‘agencies men’ of attacking military installations under well-planned conspiracy

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan has increased his criticism of the country’s military, and intelligence officials accusing agencies personnel involved in brutal attacks on sensitive installations under 'well-planned conspiracy'.

As Pakistan Army’s top commanders resolved that people involved in attacks on military installations and personnel would be brought to justice through Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act, Imran issued a video statement on his official handle, saying state installations were vandalized under a planned conspiracy, as he dialed his tirade against operators of intelligence agencies who according to him were involved in arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 clashes.

The outspoken politician claimed to have video evidence to prove that agencies' people attacked state-owned and private properties to malign his party. The government buildings and the Lahore Corps Commander's House were ransacked under the well-planned conspiracy to malign his party, Imran said.

ہمارے پاس کسی بھی آزادانہ تحقیق/انکوائری میں پیش کرنے کے لیے کافی شواہد موجود ہیں جن سے یہ ثابت ہوتا ہے کہ جلاؤ گھیراؤ اور بعض مقامات پر فائرنگ وغیرہ میں ایجنسیوں کے اہلکار ملوث تھے تاکہ افراتفری پھیلائی جائے جس کا الزام تحریک انصاف پر دھرا جائے اور اس کے خلاف جاری کریک ڈاؤن کا… https://t.co/I005g0SDV0 pic.twitter.com/MsNuEy4rHV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023

PTI chief called for an independent inquiry, as he decried the 'London plan' which is all about banning Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and detention of its top leadership.

In a previous post, the former premier pointed out that PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and her sisters told the agitators not to cause any damage to Jinnah house. Khan said, all the dramatic events were staged by those who wanted our workers and leadership behind bars.

Last week, charged members barged through the gates and entered the corps commander’s residence, and other sensitive landmarks, and the buildings were later set on fire by the protesters.