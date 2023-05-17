Karachi board announces schedule for intermediate exams

KARACHI – Boards of Intermediate Education Karachi on Wednesday announced the intermediate part II examination schedule.

As per the schedule, the Higher Secondary Part-II examinations will start on May 30 and will continue till June 27.

In a statement, the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi said Annual Examinations 2023 for the Pre-Engineering Group’s Part I, Pre-Medical, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Arts Regular, Diploma will start from May 30 and will continue till June 27.

The board has not issued an examination schedule for part I, saying it will be issued later on.