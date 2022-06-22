Wishes, prayers pour in as veteran Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas admitted to London hospital

10:34 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
Wishes, prayers pour in as veteran Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas admitted to London hospital
LONDON – Former batting legend of Pakistan Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the ICU in a hospital in London after his health condition deteriorated days after contracting COVID-19.

Reports said that the former skipper is under treatment at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, in the City of Westminster in London.

Abbas, who is also known as “run scoring machine” by fans, tested positive for the infection when he was travelling to England from Dubai.

Cricket fraternity and fans have wished speedy recovery to the cricket legend on social media.

He is also undergoing dialysis after he complained of kidney pain after arriving in London.

The former skipper ended his unsettled career with 108 tons and 158 half-centuries from 1965-66 to 1986-87, while amassing 34,843 runs with an average of 51.5.

He scored 5,062 runs in 78 Test matches at an average of 44.79 with 12 centuries and struck seven centuries in 62 ODIs while scoring 2,572 runs at an average of 47.62.

The legend cricketer also officiated one Test and three ODIs as umpire and served as a selector and team manager. He also holds the record for being the third former Test cricketer to become the ICC president.

