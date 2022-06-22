SHC stops exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body
KARACHI –The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday suspended a judicial magistrate's order of exhumation and postmortem of late PTI MNA and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
A two-member bench issued the stay order after Hussain's family filed a petition against Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order. The judicial officer had directed the provincial secretary to exhume the body of the late TV host for autopsy to determine the cause of his sudden death.
A day earlier, the Health Department of Sindh formed a six-member medical board for the exhumation and post-mortem examination of Aamir Liaquat to determine the cause of his death.
The board was constituted in line with Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order in which he had directed the provincial secretary to pick a date for the exhumation of Aamir's body.
A number of celebrities and Hussain’s formers wives Bushra Iqbal and Syeda Tuba Anwar have expressed their concerns in this regard.
A day earlier, Tuba took to Twitter and wrote: “If the authorities deemed to perform a postmortem examination of Aamir Liaquat, perhaps it would’ve been better to do so on the day of his passing. To exhume his mortal remains, for a postmortem examination more than a week after his departure, is extremely distressful for those grieving this loss".
A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home on June 9 and a petition was filed for his post-mortem by a citizen named Abdul Ahad.
