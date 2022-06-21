Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik

A court in Karachi on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing and other respondents over a petition against Dania Malik, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Earlier, a welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania in the court of a district and sessions judge for posting an indecent video of the former MNA.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Amir Jameel has requested the court to order the FIA to take action against Dania, maintaining that she made Hussain's indecent videos go viral on social media. The court directed the cyber-crime officials and parties of the case to submit their replies to the plea by July 6.

Moreover, the petitioner has maintained that Liqauat's third wife has maligned the image of Pakistani women all over the world. He stated that she should be punished for posting such a video over a minor dispute.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat, who was found dead at his home on June 9, had been suffering from severe mental distress due to relentless online trolling after his third wife filed for divorce and levelled serious allegations against him.

More than a month before Hussain’s death, Dania had moved the court seeking a divorce from the televangelist.

The teenager demanded a monthly personal expense of Rs100,000. Furthermore, she demanded more than Rs100 million as her Haq Mehr (alimony) and other things "promised by Aamir Liaquat at the time of their marriage".